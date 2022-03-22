March is Women’s History Month and Nexstar and WGN are recognizing the great contributions women have made in our community. Throughout the month, four finalists for the 2022 Woman of the Year award will be highlighted.



Britta Peterman is used to running around. She ran cross country at Northwestern, then went on to get a master’s degree in social work.

Now, she’s a mom and elementary school social worker.

But in 2016, just months after her son Eli was born, Peterman started on a mission no one could train for.

“We spent two weeks in the PICU, not really having any answers,” she said. “They had done genetic testing but hadn’t gotten the results back. He lost everything after that hospital stay. He lost his vision. He lost his ability to eat. He lost his muscle control.”

Eli was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, a muscle disease caused by mutations in a person’s genes.

Over time, muscle weakness decreases mobility, making everyday tasks difficult.

For Eli, the disease progressed quickly. He required constant medical care, multiple daily treatment and countless hospitalizations.

“His biggest thing that impacted every system in his body is he had brain atrophy and he was the only one with his type of muscular dystrophy that had brain atrophy,” Peterman said.

Peterman’s daughter was born 16 months after Eli. Even with a newborn, Peterman worked tirelessly to help her son and others with muscular dystrophy.

“Our goal and purpose is we had to find more answers,” she said. “We had to find more solutions and research was the only way. We just don’t know enough about this disease.”

Peterman formed Team Eli and raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, or MDA, by training for the Chicago Marathon.

Forty others joined her that year.

“That was the largest team that team MDA ever had,” Peterman said. “We broke records with the amount of people we had sign up .We broke records with fundraising. I was the biggest fundraiser they ever had. It just became so amazing.”

But in April 2020, Eli lost his battle with muscular Dystrophy.

“It was 2020. We couldn’t have a funeral. We couldn’t have a lot of our amazing community who supported us all along the way. We couldn’t have them there with us to say goodbye to him,” Peterman said. “So we started an Honor Eli Day just for all of those people who were there for us. Because our community was 100 percent what got us through those four years of his life.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Peterman’s aunt Susan Helwig said Peterman never stopped.

“Then she became so generous with her time, the fundraising and awareness for other kids that suffer from this,” Helwig said. “I just think that’s remarkable.”

Team Eli has helped raise $160,000 for MDA.

For Peterman, the drive to raise money and awareness is a marathon not a sprint.

That’s why she’s a finalist for WGN’s Remarkable Women Award.

Peterman and Team Eli keep moving forward.

“We’re going to run because he can’t,” Peterman said. “Just putting one foot in front of the next. We knew that Eli was wheelchair bound and laying in bed. It just felt good to do something to do something for him that he couldn’t.”