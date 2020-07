Archanna Liggins, Nexstar’s Woman of the Year, with her Remarkable Woman award. Archanna has been busy serving the community with BAG Lady Outreach and helping to feed our hungry neighbors with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, where she works. She recently hit the 2,000 mark of bag distributions, which now include PPE and hygiene items to promote healthy habits for families in need.

