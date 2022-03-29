CHICAGO — Chevon Linear is one half of the local adventure vlog “Black People Outside.”

Linear said Black People Outside is a comprehensive vlog to show people the outdoor locations that people can enjoy in Chicago or in the Chicagoland area.

She and her partner, Kameron Stanton, started the social media adventure in August of 2020, after lockdowns from the pandemic. She said it started as a joke, but quickly blossomed into much more.

“I grew up on the South Side of Chicago and I didn’t really know very much outside of that until I went to college,” she said.

Chevon inspired Kameron to go out and explore.

“She’s lived in China for some time, parts of Europe, she’s done Teach for America, I’ve only been to Missouri, she made me get a passport, I’ll put it that way,” Kameron said.

Now, they want to inspire others to do the same.

“Growing up on the South Side, there’s people that have never been to Sears Tower, let alone one state over,” Kameron said.

“I feel like Black people have not been represented in mass media as adventurers, as travelers, as explorers, as people that discover things, so in turn I think a lot of people of color don’t really necessarily care about the outdoors, not that they don’t like it or that they don’t know anything about it, it’s just something that simply is just we’ve been kind of kept out of,” Chevon said.

Chevon wants people to learn, play, explore. Her hope is to one day work with the mayor to create outdoor adventure clubs in city schools.

“It’s just another option for kids just like basketball is an option, football’s an option, extracurricular art classes, those are options, so I want the outdoor club to be just as popular as everything else, that’s my goal, that’s my dream,” Chevon said.

That’s why Kameron nominated Chevon for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest. Chevon is making waves that have a ripple effect across the city.