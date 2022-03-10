A trailblazer in dance, influence of Katherine Dunham spans generations

March is Women’s History Month and Nexstar and WGN are recognizing the great contributions women have made in our community. Throughout the month, four finalists for the 2022 Woman of the Year award will be highlighted.

CHICAGO — She was a dancer, choreographer, teacher, activist and anthropologist. In honor of Women’s History Month, WGN takes a look back at the incredible legacy and impact of Katherine Dunham.

At the Red Clay Dance Company’s studios on 63rd Street in Woodlawn, a progression of movement is taking place, honoring the influence and legacy of those who came before.

“It’s from within and it’s something we carry in our DNA,” Red Clay CEO Vershawn Sanders-Ward said.

Sanders-Ward is in the process of becoming a certified teacher of Katherine Dunham’s technique.

“Dunham’s technique was always in me, but I was formally introduced to her technique and her philosophies in high school,” Sanders-Ward said.

Sanders-Ward said Dunham was a brave trailblazer who understood her inner power and accepted the call.

“She knew she had a greater purpose for what her art was supposed to be,” Sanders-Ward said.

Katherine Dunham was born in Chicago in 1909. She was 21 when she started one of the country’s first Black ballet companies in the city.

Dunham studied anthropology and dance of the African diaspora at the University of Chicago, with her research eventually taking her to Haiti.

“She was very intentional about not just studying the movement, but understanding the function of it,” Sanders-Ward said.

Dunham biographer Joanna Dee Das is an assistant professor of dance at Washington University of St. Louis and is a certified Dunham teacher.

“She really learned to approach dance in a different way when she went to the Caribbean,” Das said.

Das said Dunham developed her technique fusing Afro-Caribbean movement with elements of modern dance and ballet.

“There, all these ways that the Dunham technique is a part of the story of Black culture in the United States and the broader African diaspora that goes beyond the physical movement,” Das said.

Hollywood and Broadway called, but Dunham always saw herself as a scholar artist. She wrote books and choreographed as her dance company toured for decades against a backdrop of racism and segregation.

She opened a school in New York that holds an unmistakable legacy to this day.

“When you walked into that Katherine Dunham School, your whole world opened up. Unlike anything you’ve ever felt or seen before,” performer Dr. Glory Van Scott said.

Van Scott said that Dunham’s work was spiritual, referring to her as “a dream you cannot compose.”

Dunham’s influence stretched to East St. Louis, Illinois where she opened a performing arts training center, helping to shape future generations of young dancers.

Ruby Streate, the center’s dance director, said the improvements offered by Dunham’s school improves much more than just the ability to dance.

“You have to learn about the body mentally, you have to know what part of the body that you’re using and spiritually, you have to be free,” Streate said.

Dunham’s activism continued into her eighties, making headlines with a hunger strike protesting the American government’s treatment of Haitian refugees.

Inside the Katherine Dunham Museum in East St. Louis, board president Lorenzo Savage is working on plans to renovate property that once belonged to her.

“It’s going to bring dancers and artists back into this city,” Savage said.

Katherine Dunham died in 2006 at the age of 96, with a spirit that continues to live on with her technique and teachings.

With the legacy she’s left behind, those who adhered to her techniques continue to connect history, honor culture and continue to move forward.