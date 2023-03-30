CHICAGO — March is Women’s History Month and Nexstar and WGN have recognized the great contributions women have made in our community.

Throughout March, four finalists for the 2023 Woman of the Year award have been highlighted, and now, we have a winner.

Congratulations to Dena Seidenfuss, of Access Sports in Elmhurst, for being WGN’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

From starting with six kids and one sport 17 years ago, to now hosting 80 participants playing four sports, Seidenfuss has expanded Access Sports to ensure all kids have a chance to play sports.

“I really wanted my son to be able to play, wear the uniforms, hoist the trophies play on the same fields and have the same connection just the same way other kids have with their peers,” Seidenfuss said.

“And then someone said to me ‘why don’t you start your own?’ and I’m like oh, maybe I could do that!”

This non-sports mom has allowed countless young people to realize their potential as athletes.

“If there’s anyone that’s remarkable, it’s her,” Dena’s mother said.

To learn more about Dena Seidenfuss and Action Sports, click here.