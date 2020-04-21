Remains of missing South Chicago Heights woman found in Gary woods



GARY, Ind. — Authorities say the remains of an Illinois mother of six have been found in Northwest Indiana more than 13 months after she went missing.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the remains identified as those of 36-year-old Jessica Flores of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, have been found in a wooded area in Gary.

A Gary city worker discovered a skull and other remains in the wooded area last week. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Lake County sheriff’s deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains.

Martinez says dental records confirmed the identity of the remains. Flores disappeared in Gary in February 2019.

Related Content Despite murder charge, Illinois woman believes missing sister is still alive