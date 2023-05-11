CHICAGO — Fresh off a trip to Washington D.C., advocating for more dollars for the city, mayor-elect Brandon Johnson gathered with faith leaders to pray Thursday morning.

Several hundred people were in attendance at the interfaith breakfast just days Brandon Johnson gets sworn in as Chicago’s next mayor.

Several religious leaders prayed for Johnson’s leadership and unity for the city.

“Uniting this city is the only way forward and bringing people collectively with your brilliance will bring about a better, stronger, safer Chicago and I am confident of that,” Johnson said.

After the mayor-elect spoke to the crowd, they surrounded him, stretching arms and prayed for his strength and to never give up.