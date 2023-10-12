The American Red Cross is making another pitch for blood donations.

The organization said it needs 10,000 more pints of blood and platelets each week over the next month to meet the needs of hospitals.

Donors of all blood types are welcome, but those with type O blood and platelet donors are needed the most.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is giving out $10 restaurant gift cards to people who donate between October 21 and November 9.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1(800)-Red-Cross.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cook County:

Chicago

10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mary Mother of God Parish, 5500 N. Broadway

10/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Prentice Hospital – NWMH, 250 E. Superior

10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Irene Hernandez Middle School, 3510 W 55th St,

10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeshore Sport and Fitness, 1320 W Fullerton Ave

10/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr

10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W Ogden Ave,

10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 150 N Riverside Plaza, 150 N. Riverside Plaza

11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.

11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield

11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Whirlyball, 1825 W. Webster Ave.

11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Alphonsus Church, 1429 W Wellington Ave

11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St.

11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive

11/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison

11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Macon Construction, 2718 W Roscoe St.

Glenview

10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Morton Grove Lodge, 1450 Lehigh Ave

La Grange

10/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road

Lincolnwood

10/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Matteson

11/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Matteson South Oak Dodge, 4550 W. Lincoln Hwy

Maywood

11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130

Northbrook

11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd

Oak Lawn

10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Christ Medical Center, 4440 95th St

Oak Park

10/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Park Temple, 1235 N. Harlem Ave

Orland Park

10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

Palatine

11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., DeerGrove Covenant Church, 225 E. Helen Rd.

11/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr

Park Ridge

10/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Children’s Hospital, 1775 Dempster St

Schaumburg

10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

Tinley Park

10/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Apple Chevrolet, 8585 W. 159th

DuPage County:

Downers Grove

11/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave

11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Indian Boundary YMCA, 711 59th Street

Lisle

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road

Lombard

10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., College Preparatory School of America, 329 W. Madison Street

Naperville

10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wentz Science Center, 131 S Loomis St

11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 West Jackson Avenue

Oak Brook

10/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oak Brook Public Library, 600 Oak Brook Rd

Kane County:

Elgin

10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Taylor YMCA, 50 N McLean Blvd

Lake County:

Fox Lake

10/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand

Grayslake

10/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N Atkinson Road

Gurnee

10/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave

11/4/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gurnee Fire Station 2, 6581 Dada Drive

Lake Forest

11/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

Lake Villa

11/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 315 McKinley Ave.

Lincolnshire

10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way

Zion

11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zion Fire Department, 1303 27th St

McHenry County:

Johnsburg

11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St.