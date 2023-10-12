The American Red Cross is making another pitch for blood donations.

The organization said it needs 10,000 more pints of blood and platelets each week over the next month to meet the needs of hospitals.

Donors of all blood types are welcome, but those with type O blood and platelet donors are needed the most.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is giving out $10 restaurant gift cards to people who donate between October 21 and November 9.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1(800)-Red-Cross.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Cook County:

Chicago

  • 10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mary Mother of God Parish, 5500 N. Broadway
  • 10/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive
  • 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Prentice Hospital – NWMH, 250 E. Superior
  • 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Irene Hernandez Middle School, 3510 W 55th St,
  • 10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeshore Sport and Fitness, 1320 W Fullerton Ave
  • 10/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr
  • 10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W Ogden Ave,
  • 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
  • 11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 150 N Riverside Plaza, 150 N. Riverside Plaza
  • 11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
  • 11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield
  • 11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Whirlyball, 1825 W. Webster Ave.
  • 11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Alphonsus Church, 1429 W Wellington Ave
  • 11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St.
  • 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive
  • 11/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
  • 11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Macon Construction, 2718 W Roscoe St.

Glenview

10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Morton Grove Lodge, 1450 Lehigh Ave

La Grange

10/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road

Lincolnwood

10/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave

Matteson

11/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Matteson South Oak Dodge, 4550 W. Lincoln Hwy

Maywood

11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130

Northbrook

11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd

Oak Lawn

10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Christ Medical Center, 4440 95th St

Oak Park

10/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Park Temple, 1235 N. Harlem Ave

Orland Park

  • 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
  • 11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road

Palatine

  • 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., DeerGrove Covenant Church, 225 E. Helen Rd.
  • 11/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy

Palos Heights

11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr

Park Ridge

10/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Children’s Hospital, 1775 Dempster St

Schaumburg

  • 10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
  • 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd

Tinley Park

10/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Apple Chevrolet, 8585 W. 159th

DuPage County:

Downers Grove

  • 11/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave
  • 11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Indian Boundary YMCA, 711 59th Street

Lisle

10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road

Lombard

10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., College Preparatory School of America, 329 W. Madison Street

Naperville

  • 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wentz Science Center, 131 S Loomis St
  • 11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 West Jackson Avenue

Oak Brook

10/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oak Brook Public Library, 600 Oak Brook Rd

Kane County:

Elgin

10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Taylor YMCA, 50 N McLean Blvd

Lake County:

Fox Lake

10/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand

Grayslake

10/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N Atkinson Road

Gurnee

10/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave

11/4/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gurnee Fire Station 2, 6581 Dada Drive

Lake Forest

11/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd

Lake Villa

11/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 315 McKinley Ave.

Lincolnshire

10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way

Zion

11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zion Fire Department, 1303 27th St

McHenry County:

Johnsburg

11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St.