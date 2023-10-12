The American Red Cross is making another pitch for blood donations.
The organization said it needs 10,000 more pints of blood and platelets each week over the next month to meet the needs of hospitals.
Donors of all blood types are welcome, but those with type O blood and platelet donors are needed the most.
As an incentive, the Red Cross is giving out $10 restaurant gift cards to people who donate between October 21 and November 9.
To make an appointment, use the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1(800)-Red-Cross.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Cook County:
Chicago
- 10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mary Mother of God Parish, 5500 N. Broadway
- 10/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive
- 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Prentice Hospital – NWMH, 250 E. Superior
- 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Irene Hernandez Middle School, 3510 W 55th St,
- 10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeshore Sport and Fitness, 1320 W Fullerton Ave
- 10/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr
- 10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chicago Lawndale Christian Health Center, 3750 W Ogden Ave,
- 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
- 11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 150 N Riverside Plaza, 150 N. Riverside Plaza
- 11/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
- 11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield
- 11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Whirlyball, 1825 W. Webster Ave.
- 11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Alphonsus Church, 1429 W Wellington Ave
- 11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chicago History Museum, 1601 N Clark St.
- 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive
- 11/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., The R. Scott Falk Family Blood Donation Site, Rauner Center, 2200 W Harrison
- 11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Macon Construction, 2718 W Roscoe St.
Glenview
10/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Morton Grove Lodge, 1450 Lehigh Ave
La Grange
10/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Legion Post 1941, 900 South La Grange Road
Lincolnwood
10/24/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lincolnwood Town Center, 3333 W Touhy Ave
Matteson
11/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Matteson South Oak Dodge, 4550 W. Lincoln Hwy
Maywood
11/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave, Building 130
Northbrook
11/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Rd
Oak Lawn
10/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Christ Medical Center, 4440 95th St
Oak Park
10/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Park Temple, 1235 N. Harlem Ave
Orland Park
- 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
- 11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Orland Park IL Blood Donation Center, 15142 South La Grange Road
Palatine
- 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., DeerGrove Covenant Church, 225 E. Helen Rd.
- 11/8/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Buehler YMCA, 1400 W Northwest Hwy
Palos Heights
11/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr
Park Ridge
10/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Children’s Hospital, 1775 Dempster St
Schaumburg
- 10/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/22/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/23/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 11/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 11/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 11/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 11/6/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
- 11/7/2023: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Schaumburg Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 622 E Golf Rd
Tinley Park
10/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Apple Chevrolet, 8585 W. 159th
DuPage County:
Downers Grove
- 11/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave
- 11/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Indian Boundary YMCA, 711 59th Street
Lisle
10/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road
Lombard
10/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., College Preparatory School of America, 329 W. Madison Street
Naperville
- 10/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wentz Science Center, 131 S Loomis St
- 11/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 West Jackson Avenue
Oak Brook
10/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Oak Brook Public Library, 600 Oak Brook Rd
Kane County:
Elgin
10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Taylor YMCA, 50 N McLean Blvd
Lake County:
Fox Lake
10/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand
Grayslake
10/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Living Waters Assembly of God, 525 N Atkinson Road
Gurnee
10/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave
11/4/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gurnee Fire Station 2, 6581 Dada Drive
Lake Forest
11/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd
Lake Villa
11/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 315 McKinley Ave.
Lincolnshire
10/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way
Zion
11/5/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Zion Fire Department, 1303 27th St
McHenry County:
Johnsburg
11/8/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Johnsburg Community Club, 2315 W. Church St.