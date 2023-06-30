CHICAGO — Record-breaking crowds of travelers are expected to hit the skies and roads this fourth of July holiday weekend.

From a handful of cancellations and several delays giving a slow start to the holiday weekend — that is expected to change.

Triple is predicting more than 2.8 million people in Illinois will travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend — a four percent increase from 2022.

Nearly 90 percent of those travelling this weekend will be driving but nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through both O’Hare and Midway between Friday and the rest of the weekend.

Several O’Hare goers attested to the pain of travelling over a holiday weekend.

“It actually got delayed like 4 times.,” Cameron Culver, a traveler going to Atlanta said.

“It’s been delayed to 9:45. It was meant to leave at 9,” another traveler, Robert Wright who is going to New Orleans said.

Nationally, Triple believes a record-breaking 50.7 million people will travel more than 50 miles or more. Be prepared for long lines if travelling this holiday weekend.