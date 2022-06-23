OAK PARK, Ill. — A recent suburban high school graduate was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a gas station parking lot.

At around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. on the report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 18-year-old Jailyn Logan-Bledso, with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe she was robbed before the shooting and two suspects fled in her dark Chrysler vehicle.

Logan-Bledso just graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School last month.

Her friend Ray Longstreet said her loved her like a sister and spoke with her just a few hours before she died.

“I told her to call me when she got to the house,” he said.

Teachers remember her for a light that couldn’t be dimmed.

“She had an extremely outgoing personality,” teacher Anthony Clark said. “Extremely friendly. Always had a smile on her face. Or put a smile on your face if you were down.”

Clark said he’d like to see the gas station no longer run 24 hours per day.

“There was another shooting in 2017, there’s been shootings since. We mobilized at that location , we collaborated with community members of Austin,” Clark said. “Just to raise awareness that we build bridges, not walls between communities.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oak Park police.