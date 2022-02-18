Zeno recalls infant walkers due to fall, entrapment hazards

The company Zeno is recalling infant walkers due to a fall and entrapment hazard.

The recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. According to the company, the walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard. They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child’s head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured.

The walkers were sold at Walmart.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the walkers and contact Zeno via e-mail to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge. Upon receipt of the infant walker, consumers will be issued a full refund.