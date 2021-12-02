Wireless earphones recalled due to burn and fire hazard

CHICAGO — A brand of wireless earphones have been recalled due to a potential fire and burn hazard.

E-filliate recalled their DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earless because they can overheat while charging or while in use, posing a hazard.

Costumers who purchased the product are urged to immediately stop using them and contact E-filliate to receive a pre-paid shipment label to return the product to the company and receive a free replacement.

E-Filliate has received 61 reports of the earphones overheating, including five reports of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries.

The earphones were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other electronics and hardware stores nationwide. They were also sold at cyberguys.com from December 2019 though July 2021.

For more information visit efilliate.com/notices/DXMA1902091 or efilliate.com and click “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.

Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones (Consumer Product Safety Commission)