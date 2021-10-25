Walmart recalls room spray that may contain deadly bacteria

CHICAGO — Walmart is recalling an aromatherapy room spray that may contain deadly bacteria.

The recall involves 3,900 bottles of the Better Homes and Gardens-branded essential oil infused spray with gemstones. The bacteria could cause melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and could be fatal.

The Centers for Disease Control has been investigating four cases of melioidosis, including two deaths. Though the source of the four infections has not been confirmed by the CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the people who died, officials said.

Customers should immediately stop using the spray, double bag the bottle in a Ziploc bag, place it in a cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund. Customers are being warned not to open the bottle and to not just throw it away.

The sprays were sold at 55 Walmart stores nationwide and also online between February and October of this year.

For more information and a full list of recalled sprays, visit CPSC.gov.