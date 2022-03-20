CHICAGO — A pancake mix sold under Kroger’s brand name and Walmart’s “Great Value” brand name has been recalled.

Continental Mills is recalling the mix after fragments from a piece of equipment were discovered in the product.

The Kroger mix is sold across the south and Midwest. The Walmart mix is sold nationwide.

Both products have Best By dates running through September 2023.

Anyone who has either product is urged to dispose of them.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers and no injuries have been reported.

For more information on the recall and for details on what to do if you have a recalled product, visit the FDA’s website.

(Photo courtesy of FDA)

