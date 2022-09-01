CHICAGO — UPPAbaby has recalled one of its strollers following a report of a severe injury to a child.

The recall affects UPPAbaby all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers. Safety regulators say fingers can get caught in an opening on the rear disc brakes of the stroller, causing injuries.

There has been one report of a child finger’s getting amputated.

The stroller was sold at Buy Buy Baby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and Amazon.

Consumers are being warned to immediately stop using the strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive replacement brake discs for both wheels.

For more information visit cpsc.gov.