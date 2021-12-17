Two-tone jar candles recalled due to laceration and fire hazards

Northern Lights has recalled Alaura two-tone jar candles due to laceration and fire hazards.

The company has received 138 reports of the jar candles — sold exclusively at Costco — shattering, cracking or breaking apart, including three reports of laceration injuries.

Recalled Alaura Candle in Frosted Forest Scent

The candles were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through September 2021 for about $17.

Consumers should immediately stop using the candle and return it to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

Consumers who are not able to return the candle to a Costco Warehouse can contact Northern Lights by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks, provide verification of this to Northern Lights, and then dispose of the candle to receive a full refund.