Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway truck has been recalled due to a choking and magnet ingestion hazard.

The UPSC said the small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing a choking and magnet ingestion hazard.

Consumers are advised to stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price. Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund.