Tahini recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — International Golden Foods Inc. in Bensenville is recalling tahini due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to the FDA, Al kanater Tahini was distributed nationwide and was sold in 16 ounce containers. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumesr who have purchased the tahini with lot number TT4N‐201127 are asked to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

Product Code Product Description & Size Lot # UPC AT1LB Al kanater Tahini Sesame Paste 1 lb. (454 gr) TT4N‐201127 6‐92551‐00002‐0

For more information and for the full product numbers, visit the FDA’s website.

