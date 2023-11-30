CHICAGO — Tiblue and Klickpick Home stainless steel children’s cups have been recalled due to excessive amounts of lead found on the bottom exterior, CPSC said.

Lead is toxic and if ingested by young children, can cause severe health effects. In addition, the lid can crack and break during use, producing sharp edges, causing choking or laceration hazards towards children.

The recalled cups are the 8 and 12 oz.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately take cups from the children and contact Fengm for a full refund.