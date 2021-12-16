Schwinn electric scooters recalled due to fall and injury hazards

Pacific Cycle has recalled Schwinn electric scooters due to fall and injury hazards.

The company has received nine reports of loosened or cracked handlebars, which include one report of an injury where bruising and abrasions occurred, when a consumer fell from the scooter while riding after the handlebar broke.

The recall involves all models of the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter, which includes the Tone 1, Tone 2 and Tone 3 models. The scooters come in black or white and have a “T” handlebar and an approximately two-foot-long board. The e-scooter’s serial number is located on the bottom of the board.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-scooters and contact Pacific Cycle for a free repair kit. Consumers will need to provide the serial number of their scooter and a mailing address.

Alternatively, consumers can ship the e-scooter back to Pacific Cycle for repair, at no cost to the consumer.