A batch of artificial eye ointment has been recalled.

Global Pharma Healthcare is voluntarily recalling Batch No. H29 of Artificial Eye Ointment, distributed by Delsam Pharma to the consumer level, due to possible microbial contamination. Additionally, some product packaging is leaking or may otherwise be compromised.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact the distributor Delsam Pharma, LLC by phone at 1-866-826-1306 or by email at delsampharma@yahoo.com from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

