Primark is recalling their purple Scent Stamper Pens because they have elevated levels of benzyl alcohol, which could irritate skin.

The stamper pens come in eight different colors with decorative decals such as heart, stars, and paw prints, printed on the pens. The product number “9799701” appear on a label on the back of the product packaging.

They were sold in Chicago from January 2019 until May 2021 for $2.

No injuries have been reported.

For more information go to: www.cpsc.gov