A pet food company has issued a voluntary recall over salmonella concerns.

Mid America Pet Food is recalling one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food. The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags.

The company said the food has potential to be contaminated.

The affected product was only sold in 5-pound bags. The affected product consists of 644 cases sold in 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 with Best By Date 4/30/2024.

No human or pet illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.

More information at on the FDA.org’s website