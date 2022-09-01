More than 26,000 Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers have been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

The recall involves Sun Joe cordless walk behind lawn mowers with model numbers 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. According to the company, the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

So far, Snow Joe has received 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Customers should immediately stop using the lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe at 800-641-2917, by email at recalls@snowjoe.com, or online at https://snowjoe.com/24v-x2-17lm-recall or https://snowjoe.com/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.