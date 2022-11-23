Green Sprouts is recalling over 10,000 stainless steel toddler bottles and cup due to a lead poisoning hazard.
The company says the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.
No injuries have been reported.
Green Sprouts urges consumers to immediately stop using the bottles and cups and to contact the company for a full refund at 800-876-1574.
The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:
|Size
|Description
|Tracking Number(s)
|6 oz
|Stainless Steel Sippy Cup
|29218V06985 or 35719V06985
|6 oz
|Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup
|33020V06985
|8 oz
|Stainless Steel Straw Bottle
|29218V06985 or 35719V06985
For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov