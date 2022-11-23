Green Sprouts is recalling over 10,000 stainless steel toddler bottles and cup due to a lead poisoning hazard.

The company says the recalled stainless-steel bottles and cups bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child.

No injuries have been reported.

Green Sprouts urges consumers to immediately stop using the bottles and cups and to contact the company for a full refund at 800-876-1574.

The bottles were sold in one of two sizes as indicated:

Size Description Tracking Number(s) 6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup 29218V06985 or 35719V06985 6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup 33020V06985 8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle 29218V06985 or 35719V06985

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov