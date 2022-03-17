The company Maison Battat has recalled nearly 20,000 toddler walkers due to a choking hazard.

The recall involves B. toys Wooden Activity Walker – Walk ‘n’ Learn walkers that were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com and Amazon.com from Sept. 2020 through Nov. 2021.

The company says the walker’s wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces, causing a choking hazard to children.

Consumers should immediately contact Battat for a free repair kit with replacement wheels, attachment hardware and installation instructions at: 844-963-2479, email at recalls@battatco.com or online at https://battatco.com/recalls/b-toys-wooden-activity-walker-walk-n-learn or www.battatco.com