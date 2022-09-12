CHICAGO — Murphy beds have officially been recalled due to several reported cases of injury and potential crush hazards.

According to the CPSC, there have been 146 reported cases of beds falling or breaking, including 62 injures involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations and concussions.

The recall includes full-sized and queen sized beds that are sold online under the brand names ‘Ivy Bronx’, ‘Orren Ellis’, ‘Stellar Home Furniture’, and ‘Wade Logan.’

The beds are sold at Wayfair, AllModern, Amazon, Cymax, Overstock and Wal-Mart.com.

Consumers are advised to stop purchasing the Murphy beds and to contact Cyme Tech to sceudel a free inspections and repair of the bed.

For more information visit Murphy Beds Recalled Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards; Manufactured by Cyme Tech (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov