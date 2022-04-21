Insignia has recalled its air fryers and air fryer ovens due to fire and burn hazards.

The company has recalled about 635,000 units, 137,000 in Canada, after reports of overheating — which pose fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1 sold by Best Buy.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens and return the product to Best Buy for a refund.

Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the products catching fire, burning or melting. These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child’s leg.