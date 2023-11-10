A pet food manufacturer in Texas is expanding its recall to include dozens of different types of dog and cat food that may be contaminated with salmonella.

It comes after reports that at least seven people in seven states have gotten sick, most of them are infants. None of the cases are in Illinois.

Mid America Pet Food is now recalling all if its 35 brands with “best by” dates before October 31 of next year. They include “Victor,” “Wayne Feeds,” “Eagle Mountain” and some “Members Mark” varieties.

For a full list and more info, go to: www.fda.gov