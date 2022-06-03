The company Demdaco has recalled over 56,000 microwavable bowl holders due to a fire hazard.

Demdaco says the bowl holder’s fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a hazard. Three incidents have been reported so far, but no injuries.

This recall involves microwavable bowl holders made of cotton and linen fabric.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Demdaco for a full refund.

For more information call Demdaco toll-free at 888-336-3226, email customercare@demdaco.com or online at www.demdaco.com/recall-information or www.demdaco.com.