Makita U.S.A has recalled cordless hedge trimmers due to a laceration hazard.

According to the company, the teal-colored guard on the hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.

The trimmers were sold at stores and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair.

For more information, contact: Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at www.makitatools.com or www.makitatools.com.