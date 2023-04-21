CHICAGO — A health risk identified by two organizations has led to the recall of ground cumin from a Michigan-based company.

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of a specific lot of their Branded Ground Cumin Tubs manufactured by International Food due to possible Salmonella contamination. It was brought to their attention by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) after a sample of it collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for the organism.

Here is the information on the product involved in the recall.

LIPARI GROUND CUMIN 6 OZ. TUB 220914601 09/2024 094776212620

The ground cumin was distributed in Illinois along with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

No illnesses have been reported.

Those who have this specific brand of ground cumin should not consume it and bring it back to where they purchased the product. If you have questions on the recall, you should call Lipari Foods customer service at 800-729-3354, 7:15 am – 3:30 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday.