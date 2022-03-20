CHICAGO — Jergen’s Ultra Healing Moisturizer has been recalled because the popular skincare product may contain bacteria.

The bacteria typically poses little risk to healthy people but anyone with certain health issues, like a weakened immune system, may be more susceptible to infections.

Anyone who has the recalled product is urged to discontinue use of the lotion as a precautionary measure.

For more information and to see if the lotion in your possession may be part of the recalled lot, visit the FDA’s website.

(Photo courtesy of the FDA)