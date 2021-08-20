Intertex recalls blower fans due to fire hazard

Nearly 30,000 Intertex blower fans are being recalled.

The B-Air VP-33 Blower Fan can reportedly overheat, posing a fire hazard. The manufacturer has received five reports of capacitors getting too hot and causing $75,000 worth in fire-related property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold at Home Depot, Menards and Amazon between February 2013 and December 2017 for about $200.

If you have the fan, you should stop using it and call for a free repair kit by calling 800-465-7300 or emailing VP33recall@b-air.com or online at www.b-air.com/VP33recall or www.b-air.com and click on the VP-33 recall banner for more information.

