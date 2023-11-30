Heated throws and blankets, sold at stores such as L.L. Bean, Target and Macy’s, have been recalled due to fire and thermal burn hazards.

Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. said their brand electric throws and blankets may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. They are sold at many stores including L.L. Bean, Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) stores, and online at berkshireblanket.com, amazon.com, target.com, macys.com and qvc.com.

The blankets are sold in a variety of colors and patterns, including blue, cream, gray, hummus, striped blue and snowflake.

The heated throws and blankets are controlled by a white cord with a white digital controller unit. The model numbers impacted can be found here.

Consumers should immediately stop using the blankets and contact Berkshire Blanket & Home Co. for a full refund.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov