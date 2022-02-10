Harbor Freight Tools recalls roller seats due to fall hazard

Harbor Freight Tools has recalled at least 478,800 roller seats due to a fall hazard.

The company said the recall involves the Pittsburgh Automotive-branded pneumatic roller seats. The connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Harbor Freight Tools has received 96 reports of the seat weld breaking, including 10 reports of minor injuries, including bruises from users falling from the seat.

Anyone using the recalled seats should immediately stop and return them to the nearest Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement or full refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information, go to www.cpsc.gov