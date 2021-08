Hallmark has recalled more than 15,000 teethers. ( United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

CHICAGO — Hallmark is recalling more than 15,000 teether rings due to a choking hazard.

The wooden rings can break into small parts, posing a choking hazard.

Consumers should take the recalled teethers away from children and contact Hallmark to receive a $25 gift card toward any product at Hallmark.

Hallmark has received four reports of teether rings breaking. One child placed the broken parts in their mouth and one reported of a pinched lip.