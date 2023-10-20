WASHINGTON — A nationwide recall of gun safes has been issued originating from a company in Naperville.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fortress Safe, based in Naperville, announced Thursday that nine models of gun safes have been recalled.

The reason is due to 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints. A recent lawsuit was filed alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from a safe.

Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key for the recalled safes being used to store firearms, according to the recall.

The following models are affected.

11B20 Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock 44B10 Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B10L Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B20 Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock 55B20 Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30 Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30G Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 4BGGBP Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30BP Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

The recalled safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from Jan. 2019 through Oct. 2023 for between $44 and $290.

Contact Fortress Safe to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe.