Fresh Express announces recall of salad products due to possible Listeria exposure

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood facility due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were distributed to retailers throughout the Northeast and Midwest US, as well as within two provinces of Canada.

The products were distributed to the following states:

Connecticut

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria in a package of 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with a use-by date of December 8, 2021. Production was then immediately halted at the Streamwood facility.

Consumers are advised to discard any products that may be in their refrigerators, with refunds available at both the store purchased and through the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472.

The following products have been recalled and should not be consumed:

Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066360

Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066469

Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275062

Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271033

Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279251011

Fresh Express American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279241005

Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz Z324 through Z350 071279123004

Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279127019

Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279123011

Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271224

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 071279275048

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271262

Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271002

Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309194

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302027

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309439

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302096

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306063

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306049

Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz