Fresh Express announces recall of salad products due to possible Listeria exposure

Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of salad products produced at the company’s Streamwood facility due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
The products were distributed to retailers throughout the Northeast and Midwest US, as well as within two provinces of Canada.
The products were distributed to the following states:
- Connecticut
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Maine
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- North Dakota
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Wisconsin
The recall was initiated when the Michigan Department of Agriculture received a positive result for Listeria in a package of 9 oz. Sweet Hearts salad mix with a use-by date of December 8, 2021. Production was then immediately halted at the Streamwood facility.
Consumers are advised to discard any products that may be in their refrigerators, with refunds available at both the store purchased and through the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472.
The following products have been recalled and should not be consumed:
Bowl & Basket Baby Spinach 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066360
Bowl & Basket Spring Mix 16oz Z324 through Z350 041190066469
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 10oz Z324 through Z350 071279275062
Fresh Express 50/50 Mix 5oz Z324 through Z350 071279271033
Fresh Express 5-Lettuce Mix 6oz Z324 through Z350 071279251011
Fresh Express American 11 oz Z324 through Z350 071279241005
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 14 oz Z324 through Z350 071279123004
Fresh Express America’s Fresh 3 Color Deli Cole Slaw 24 oz Z324 through Z350 071279127019
Fresh Express America’s Fresh Old Fashioned Cole Slaw 14oz Z324 through Z350 071279123011
Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271224
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 10 oz Z324 through Z350 071279275048
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 20 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271262
Fresh Express Baby Spinach 5 oz Z324 through Z350 071279271002
Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309194
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Asian 12.3 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302027
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 12.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279309439
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon Thousand Island 9.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279302096
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Bacon&Bleu 10.8 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306063
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar 11.4 oz Z324 through Z350 071279306049
Fresh Express Chopped Kit Pomegranate 10.3oz