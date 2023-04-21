CHICAGO — A specific brand of skates from Rollerblade USA is being recalled by the company this week due to a fall hazard.

The company’s Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates, which came in three adjustable sizes with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8, are being called back due to a fall hazard.

Rollerblade USA says that there have been 11 reports of the brake supports fracturing or breaking off of the skates. No injuries have been reported due to the defect.

According to the company, customers should stop using them immediately and contact the company for a free replacement brake support.

For those people who have these skates, you can contact the company in the United States toll-free at 866-734-5708 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. central Monday through Friday. You can also email Rollerblade USA at ConsumerServicesUSA@rollerblade.com or go online to https://www.rollerblade.com/usa/en/fury-recall or www.rollerblade.com and click on “Fury Product Recall” for more information.