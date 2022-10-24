CHICAGO — Unilever United States issued a recall of a select of dry shampoo products made before October 2021 by Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen which when exposed to, can result in cancers including leukemia, blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life threatening.

While an independent health hazard evaluation says that daily exposure to benzene would not cause adverse health consequences, Unilever U.S is recalling these products out of caution.

A complete list of the affected products can be found here. No other products from Unilever are impacted by the recall.

According to the FDA, consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit Home | Unilever Recall 2022 for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.