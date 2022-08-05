CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws.

The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby.

DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration injuries

The recall involves three models of DeWalt’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saws, made between 2019 and this year.

If you own one, contact DeWalt for a free repair. For more information visit cpsc.gov.