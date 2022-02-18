Cups from Lovevery play-kit recalled due to choking hazard

CHICAGO — Children’s play-kit company Lovevery has recalled their stainless steel cups due to a choking hazard.

The company on Thursday said about 169,000 cups were being voluntarily being recalled because the handle may partially or completely detach, posing a hazard. No injuries have been reported.

The company has two sets of drinking cups, once of which does not have a handle and is not affected by the recall. The recall only applies to cups sent in the “Inspector” play-kit before August 2021.

For more information on what to do if you received a recalled item, visit the company’s website, call 877-367-3175 or email drinkingcup@lovevery.com.