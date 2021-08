CHICAGO — TJX is recalling more than 4,000 swivel counter stools because they can break or collapse, risking falls or injuries.

The stools have wooden legs and fabric backrests with rivet trim around the seat. They were sold at HomeGoods or Homesense stores.

Customers can return the stools at a HomeGoods or Homesense for a full refund or gift card.

TJX has received 20 reports of stools breaking and causing someone to fall and 17 reports of minor injuries.