Conagra Brands recalls Birds Eye Broccoli Tots due to metal fragments found

Recalls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Conagra Brands announced that it is voluntarily recalling four different UPC codes of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages after being alerted to the potential presence of metal fragments and small rocks inside.

The following UPC codes and best by dates were recalled, with all codes having a Case UPC of 20-0-14500-00125-6 and an Item UPC of 00-0-14500-00125-2.

  • Batch/Lot Code: 4715105620, Best By Date: AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25-2022.
  • Batch/Lot Code: 4715104220, Best By Date: AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12-2022.
  • Batch/Lot Code: 4715113720, Best By Date: NOV-17-2022.
  • Batch/Lot Code: 4715113020, Best By Date: NOV-10-2022.

There have been two reports of dental injuries due to the recalled product. Anyone who has purchased is advised to dispose of it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News