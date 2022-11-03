Clarks Americas is recalling about 113,000 women’s canvas shoes in navy colors due to a chemical hazard.

The company announced Thursday the recall of the Breeze Ave, Breeze Shore and Breeze Step shoes.

According to Clarks, prolonged and direct contact with the shoes’ upper material can expose the wearer to the chemicals benzidine and/or dimethoxybenzidine, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects.

Consumers should immediately stop wearing the shoes and visit www.clarkusa.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov