Anker Play Products has recalled about 5,000 foldable children’s scooters due to a violation of the federal lead paint ban.

The company announced the recall Wednesday which involves Bolt Foldable Scooters for children.

According to Anker Play, the paint on the scooters contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the scooters and contact Anker Play Products for a full refund.

For more information, go to: www.cpsc.gov