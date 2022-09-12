CHICAGO — Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs were recalled for rupturing which poses potential injuries.

The firm has received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. No injuries have been reported.

The AAA alkaline batteries included in the recalls earmuffs can rupture which poses hearinf, projectile and/or burn injury.

According to the CPSC, the recall involves four models of powered HearMuffs, LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH, which all include alkaline batteries.

The earmuffs are sold at Sam’s Club Kroger and other nationwide stores.

Consumers are encouraged to stop buying the recalled earmuffs and contact the Hearing Lab Technology/Luci Audio to receive two new replacement AAA batteries, free of charge.

For more information, visit: Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio Recalls Children’s HearMuffs Due to Burn and Injury Hazards from Rupturing Alkaline Batteries | CPSC.gov