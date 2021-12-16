Ceiling fans recalled after reports of blades detaching while in use

CHICAGO — A company has recalled ceiling fans after reports that the blades can detach while in use, posing a safety hazard.

Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans were recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company received 60 reports of the blades detaching from the fan, including three reports of the blades causing property damage to drywall. No injuries were reported.

The fans were sold at Lowes, Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock.com and other website for about $150.

Consumers are asked to stop using the fans immediately and contact Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company. Consumers will be instructed to disconnect the fan, provide a photo of the fan, and dispose of it. A replacement will be delivered by mail.

For more information, visit the U.S. CPSC website.