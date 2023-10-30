CHICAGO — There is a pressure cooker that is being recalled by a major retailer due to a burn hazard.

Best Buy is asking that people return Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers after reports of incidents where people using it were burned.

This includes units with the model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9. These were sold at Best Buy stores or online at www.bestbuy.com or www.amazon.com between Oct. 2017 and June 2023.

According to Best Buy, there have been 31 incidents where the contents of the pressure cookers were “expelled under pressure.” There have been 17 reports of burns, including second-degree and severe burns.

If you own one, you are asked to contact Best Buy for a replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve for signaling pressure.

More information on the recall can be found here.

